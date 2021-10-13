Savannah Police identify victim and suspect in soccer complex fatal shooting
Savannah Police identify victim and suspect in soccer complex fatal shooting
Molly Curley - WSAV-TV
10/13/21
One man is dead another man is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex, according to police. A fight during a game led to shots
Read Full Story on wsav.com
