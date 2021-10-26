Scattered damage reported after 'unusual' fall storm in Central Illinois
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
WIAA football playoffs: Kimberly defense gets offensive in victory over D.C. Everest
Why COVID boosters weren’t tweaked to better match variants
Miracle League of The Fox Valley holds fundraiser to support baseball league for children of all abilities
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New Found Announces Doubling of Drill Program to 400,000m and Increase to 14 Drill Rigs
Finalists selected for WI Leopold Conservation Award
Catholic Memorial win WIAA Division 2 girls team tennis title, DSHA falls in Division 1 final by slimmest of margins
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
BConnected, LLC: Moves to the Broadway District
Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray on Clubhouse Live: "I like the aggressive play" of Green Bay's defense
Appleton school budgets are in a good place this year, but officials are 'very concerned' about next year. Here's a closer look.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Expansion Kraken fall in home debut 4-2 to Vancouver
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Wicked’ returning for 24 performances in Appleton
The Plymouth Arts Center to Present CELTIC CHRISTMAS
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Scattered damage reported after 'unusual' fall storm in Central Illinois
Kelsey Watznauer - The Pantagraph
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
This was a pretty unusual storm system for this time of year,” said meteorologist Matt Barnes. “This storm would be more typical for April or May rather than October.”
Read Full Story on pantagraph.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Let's get the word out about Illinois and EVs
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccines for Kids as Young as 5, Booster Shot Side Effects
New proposed Illinois Hispanic district is far from majority Hispanic
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL