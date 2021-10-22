Search Underway In MA For Missing NH 5-Year-Old: Report
Search Underway In MA For Missing NH 5-Year-Old: Report
Haley Cornell - Patch
10/22/21
Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, NH, has not been seen in a month. The boy's mother and her boyfriend are in custody.
