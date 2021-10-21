See clash with mayor that got Washington councilman arrested
See clash with mayor that got Washington councilman arrested
Steve Byerly - WRDW on MSN.com
10/21/21
A video shows the encounter that that got a Washington City Council member arrested and charged with battery for pushing the mayor in the chest with his fingers.
