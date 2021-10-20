Sen. Ed Markey pursues federal legislation to combat opioid crisis
.
Sen. Ed Markey pursues federal legislation to combat opioid crisis
Kaitlin Mulkerin - The Lowell Sun
10/20/21
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has introduced legislation to battle the opioid crisis, a lingering problem in the Bay State that has gotten somewhat overlooked during the global pandemic.
Read Full Story on lowellsun.com
