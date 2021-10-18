Shirley A. Taft
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Watch Hill waterfront estate sells for $8.5 Million
Andronis Arcadia and its Santorini sisters
The Boca Interview: Daniel Hostettler
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
94 unvaccinated staff at Yale New Haven Health lose their jobs
Pro-business party OKs formal talks on new German government
Students, family members from across the globe reunite in Providence for Brown’s Family Weekend
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
94 unvaccinated staff at Yale New Haven Health lose their jobs
Newport resident Annmarie Tuxbury becomes first woman to win Pell Bridge Run
Pro-business party OKs formal talks on new German government
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
VOTE: Who is The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week for Oct. 11-17?
MONTI: It may be October, but fall fishing is hot
Things to Do
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Shirley A. Taft
Gateway Funeral Home - Clarksville Now
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Shirley Ann Taft, age 86, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born in , TN on September 29, 1935 to the late James Bedford and Mary E. Lois Mansell. Shirley enjoyed traveling,
Read Full Story on clarksvillenow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Derrick Henry runs Titans past Bills on Monday night
Tennessee judge illegally jailed Black children using fake law, report says
Instant analysis: Bills fall just short in loss to Titans
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL