Shorewood Man Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Joliet McDonald's
Shorewood Man Arrested Following Armed Robbery at Joliet McDonald's
Monica DeSantis - 1340 WJOL
10/25/21
London Stamps (22, Shorewood) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility
Read Full Story on wjol.com
