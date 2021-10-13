Shreveport man who beat wife while kids hid in closet gets ten years
@WBRZ - WBRZ
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Christopher Michael Rapp, a man who admitted beating his estranged wife while their three children hid in a closet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Read Full Story on wbrz.com
