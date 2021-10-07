Shreveport Police Department chosen to partner with DOJ to help reduce violent crime
Shreveport Police Department chosen to partner with DOJ to help reduce violent crime
Brandon Ringo - My ArkLaMiss
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
On Thursday October 7, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that the City of Shreveport Police Department was chosen to participate in
Read Full Story on myarklamiss.com
