Skate Park Opens In Charleston Giving Youth Options To Play
All
.
Skate Park Opens In Charleston Giving Youth Options To Play
@AppalachiaEric - West Virginia Public Broadcasting
10/1/21
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, along with members of the local skate community and local artists, opened Charleston’s first community skate park.
Read Full Story on wvpublic.org
