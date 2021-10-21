SMART names Utah transit official as new general manager
SMART names Utah transit official as new general manager
EMMA MURPHY - Santa Rosa Press Democrat
10/21/21
SMART has hired Eddy Cumins, chief operating officer for the Utah Transit Authority, to succeed Farhad Mansourian as general manager of the North Bay’s passenger rail system.
