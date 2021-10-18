You can view the latest additions to the family on the Cheetah Cub Cam.

The Smithsonian Conversation Biology Institute (SCBI) has welcomed five new residents—5 cheetah cubs. The cubs were born last week to mother Rosalie, 5, and father Nick, 10.

If you want to see the newborn cubs, check out the SCBI's Cheetah Cub Cam.

"Keepers provided Rosalie with access to multiple dens, so it is possible she may move the cubs to an off-camera location," SCBI officials said in a statement.

All 5 cubs are "strong, active vocal[!] and eating well." However, at the time of this writing, the keepers have not announced if they're male or female.

Located in Front Royal, Virginia, the SCBI is part of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition, which aims to create and maintain a sustainable North American cheetah population under human care. Cheetahs are considered vulnerable to extinction.

