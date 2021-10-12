Softeq Venture Studio funds 5 startups for fall 2021 cohort
Softeq Venture Studio funds 5 startups for fall 2021 cohort
Houston software company Softeq accepted five startups to its Softeq Venture Studio. They'll receive $100,000 in cash and development services during the three-month program.
Read Full Story on bizjournals.com
