Solar energy will soon power about one-third of University of Kentucky's electricity
Solar energy will soon power about one-third of University of Kentucky's electricity
Kelsey Misbrener - Solar Power World
10/18/21
The university has agreed to purchase 44% of the output of the Kentucky Utilities Company's new 125-MW solar facility.
Read Full Story on solarpowerworldonline.com
