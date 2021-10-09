Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings for KNP Complex Fire, officials say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Selena Gomez welcomes all-star chefs from Jamie Oliver to Padma Lakshmi in cooking show trailer
Why More Places Are Abandoning Columbus Day in Favor of Indigenous Peoples Day
New coffee shop opens in Woodstock's 'First Cup' space
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Golf: Falmouth wins Class A title, Kents Hill edges Saint Doms to claim Class C
Waynflete boys earn critical win over York
Baon Kainan’s new Filipino-American brunch pairs biscuits with longanisa gravy
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
South Korean Ko grabs four-stroke lead at LPGA Founders Cup
Golf: Falmouth wins Class A title, Kents Hill edges Saint Doms to claim Class C
Russian Nobel winner: Peace Prize is for my paper, not me
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The man who’s seen more than 400 Holocaust movies — almost every one ever made — has some takeaways
A Window on the Past – John L. Parrott, grocer at Town House Corner
Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK’s economic woes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings for KNP Complex Fire, officials say
Halle Sembritzki - KSEE
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Authorities have downgraded multiple evacuation orders to warnings for some areas impacted by the KNP Complex Fire on Saturday. The Tulare County
Read Full Story on yourcentralvalley.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Will C. Wood High grad Carson Strong passes for six TDs as Nevada beats New Mexico State
Nevada dominates New Mexico State in Reno
Strong passes for 6 TDs, Nevada beats New Mexico St. 55-28
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL