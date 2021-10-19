South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
South Bend police officer charged after being accused of inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old
16 News Now Staff - WNDU
10/19/21
On Tuesday, probable cause was submitted and approved by the St. Joseph County Court, where Barber was formally charged.
