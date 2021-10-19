South Dakota Board of Regents waive college application fees now until Nov. 30
South Dakota Board of Regents waive college application fees now until Nov. 30
Morgan Matzen - Argus Leader on MSN.com
10/19/21
Application fees at all six public universities in South Dakota will be waived from Monday to Nov. 30, the Board of Regents announced Monday.
