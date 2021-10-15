South Dakota volleyball defats Omaha in five-set match
South Dakota volleyball defats Omaha in five-set match
JASON COWLEY USD Sports Information - Sioux City Journal
10/15/21
South Dakota rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to hand Omaha its first Summit League loss of the season in a thrilling five-set match on Thursday at Baxter
Read Full Story on siouxcityjournal.com
