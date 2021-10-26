Southeast Washington airports net $2.5 million in federal grants
Southeast Washington airports net $2.5 million in federal grants
Dylan Carter - KAPP
10/26/21
Two airports in Southeast Washington will split over $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to support operations through the pandemic.
