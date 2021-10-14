Southern resident orcas do not lack for food, UBC researchers say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
Laid-off Detroit executive found new calling during pandemic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Michigan Mother Dies Protecting Twin Sons in Tragic Car Crash
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and Tom Brady Chokes
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
New Ann Arbor mural celebrates city culture, University of Michigan student life
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Southern resident orcas do not lack for food, UBC researchers say
Darron Kloster, Victoria Times Colonist - The Vancouver Sun
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A lack of chinook has been blamed for the southern residents’ declining population and low birth rates. The orcas rely almost exclusively on chinook as a food source. Only 73 of
Read Full Story on vancouversun.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Whatcom County sees 2 more COVID-related deaths, 58 more cases reported Friday
Players Who Played for the Most Teams
Cheers & Jeers: Welcome home; don't meddle
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL