Spirit Lake man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Spirit Lake man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Earl Horlyk, Nick Hytrek - Sioux City Journal
10/13/21
A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has been found guilty a second time of fatally shooting another man during an argument at a rural Sioux County home.
Read Full Story on siouxcityjournal.com
