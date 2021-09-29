Springdale School District prompts state 'Test to Stay' pilot program
Springdale School District prompts state 'Test to Stay' pilot program
Brett Rains - 4029tv.com
9/29/21
shares
Arkansas students will no longer be required to quarantine if they test negative and agree to wear face masks after being in close contact to COVID-19.
Read Full Story on 4029tv.com
