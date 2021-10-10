St. Cloud State splits top-ranked series after 3-1 win on Saturday
St. Cloud State splits top-ranked series after 3-1 win on Saturday
Zach Dwyer - St. Cloud Times on MSN.com
10/10/21
After a 1-0 loss at MSU-Mankato Friday night, St. Cloud State responded with a 3-1 victory after two early goals in the first period
Read Full Story on sctimes.com
