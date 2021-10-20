St. Petersburg Housing Authority receives $2M from city for Jordan Park redevelopment
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
A federal investigation begins for former Kansas City detective accused of exploiting women
Is Iowa State the favorite against Kansas State? Remember, weird things happen in this game
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
Cloud Co. Comm. College To Host College Fair Monday
Are the Chiefs contenders or pretenders this season?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Where Kansas City Southern Stands With Analysts
Murals becoming a trend across rural Kansas
Perfect Holiday Gifts For The Kansas City Chiefs Fan
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole for Kansas playoff race
Where Kansas City Southern Stands With Analysts
Jerry Moran has Democratic opponents for 2022. He also has $4M+ and a Trump endorsement on his side.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lansing earns top seed in 5A east volleyball substate
Grant’s Slants: Faith is (somewhat) restored in Kansas City Chiefs
Newton golfer claims medal at state
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
St. Petersburg Housing Authority receives $2M from city for Jordan Park redevelopment
Sam Sachs - WFLA
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The City of St. Petersburg is adding $2 million to the funding for a public housing redevelopment project on Jordan Park Avenue.
Read Full Story on wfla.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Teen held in Florida officer's death says he wanted to kill himself, reports state
Mac, the St. Petersburg Sunken Gardens snapping turtle, dies unexpectedly
'This Is Sick': Cable Companies Refuse to Air Ad Criticizing Corporate Donors to Florida's Abortion Opponents
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL