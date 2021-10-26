Stamford Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately: Mayor
Stamford Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate, Effective Immediately: Mayor
Richard Kaufman - Patch
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The mandate had been in place in Stamford since Aug. 12. Mayor David Martin said Tuesday that COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.
