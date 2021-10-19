Stars align for permanent homeless shelter in Beaverton
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Seattle mayor, police chief submit final pleas to unvaccinated SPD officers
NMSU climate change lecture explores coping with grief, anxiety caused by ecological loss
Former Bothell mayor cautions ‘defund the police’ is on November ballot
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rantz: Seattle Mayor downplays crisis, falsely says only 24 officers didn’t turn in vaccine paperwork
Rantz: AG’s Office to charge Sheriff Troyer with two misdemeanors after ‘unusual’ move
Seattle mayor, police chief submit final pleas to unvaccinated SPD officers
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Where to hear live music in Snohomish County nightclubs
WHS cross country teams speed through season
University of Washington: UW Resilience Lab aims to change campus culture toward compassion and mindfulness
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Stars align for permanent homeless shelter in Beaverton
Stars align for permanent homeless shelter in Beaverton - Portland Tribune
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Public money flowed to help fund a permanent shelter in the Portland suburb. The next step is securing a location.
Read Full Story on pamplinmedia.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Virginia Clair Thomson (Ginny)
Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener
Wake Forest seeks dismissal of lawsuit over former coach convicted in 2018 fatal assault in New York
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL