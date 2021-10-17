Steamer Idlewild Was Built To Last
Steamer Idlewild Was Built To Last
Keith Norrington - The Waterways Journal Weekly
10/17/21
One hundred and seven years ago, the steel hull of the steamer Idlewild plunged into the Allegheny River at the James Rees yard on October 18, 1914.
Read Full Story on waterwaysjournal.net
