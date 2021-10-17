Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip, new eatery are in the news
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
IN-DEPTH: A deep dive into unsolved murders and cold cases in Wisconsin
Mike Lindell's Latest Conspiracy Theory Is that 23,000 Dead People Voted in Wisconsin
‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Finlandia Volleyball falls twice at BluGold Quadrangular
High school football: Winneconne misses out on Bay Conference title, looks ahead to playoffs
Miracle League of The Fox Valley holds fundraiser to support baseball league for children of all abilities
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
High schools: Burlington girls volleyball battles to another SLC title
Grading Wisconsin’s win over Army
Trump allies Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange right-wing insults in a public feud
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Film room: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen has arrived
Victoria’s Secrets: Claire, I need you near me
Waukesha therapist charged with sexual exploitation of client
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
GAME NOTES: Wisconsin 20, Army 14
Tom Still: Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood aims to become regional hub
City of Janesville hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for W. Milwaukee St project
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip, new eatery are in the news
Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune - La Crosse Tribune
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this week’s local business news.
Read Full Story on lacrossetribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wake County: Officer dies, several people injured in overnight crash
Police begin search for Tordue Salem, Vanguard's National Assembly reporter
Vaccine fact & fiction: How to tell the difference
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL