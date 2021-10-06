Stolen box turtles safely returned to Johns Creek nature preserve
Stolen box turtles safely returned to Johns Creek nature preserve
FOX 5 Atlanta - FOX 5 Atlanta
10/6/21
Police have successfully recovered five turtles allegedly stolen by teenagers from a Johns Creek nature preserve earlier in September.
Read Full Story on fox5atlanta.com
