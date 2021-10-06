Study reveals five reasons Vermont parents oppose the COVID vaccine for children
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
High school notebook: Gabby Higbee leads Dewey's perfect run to district softball title
Oklahoma Union receives National JOM award
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
STAYING THE COURSE: BHS cross country teams anxious to get to full strength
Friday hopes: Bartlesville area high school football teams take aim on Week 5 games
FRIDAY HOPES: Bruins look to take next step forward in effort to sting Hornets
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FRIDAY HOPES: Bruins look to take next step forward in effort to sting Hornets
10 top hiking spots in Oklahoma for families
Oklahoma Union receives National JOM award
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
STAYING THE COURSE: BHS cross country teams anxious to get to full strength
Nancy Sue Alexander 1954-2021
FRIDAY HOPES: Bruins look to take next step forward in effort to sting Hornets
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Study reveals five reasons Vermont parents oppose the COVID vaccine for children
Dan D'Ambrosio - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
A recent study revealed the reasons many Vermont parents oppose vaccinating their children. Concern about side effects tops the list.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington takes food, coffee seriously at new Happy Place Café
Vermont encouraging COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Community raises concerns about proposed wind power project in Castleton
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL