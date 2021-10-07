Sunshine reports: Little campaign haul approaches $500,000
Sunshine reports: Little campaign haul approaches $500,000
Kevin Richert - Idaho Capital Sun
10/7/21
Even though he hasn't officially announced his re-election campaign, Gov Brad Little has raised almost $500,000.
Read Full Story on idahocapitalsun.com
