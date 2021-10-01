Suspect in 2012 murder of wife, unborn child jailed in Phoenix after extradition
Suspect in 2012 murder of wife, unborn child jailed in Phoenix after extradition
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/1/21
A man suspected of killing his wife and her unborn child nine years ago is now in a Phoenix jail after being extradited from Mexico, authorities said Thursday.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
