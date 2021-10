Suspect in 2020 DUI crash deaths of 2 Hoover children captured in Mexico after year on the run

Christopher Shane Anagnos, 47, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mexico on Wednesday, Hoover police announced Thursday. He is in Texas awaiting extradition to Alabama. Anagnos was the driver of a GMC heavy-duty truck that police say caused a horrific four-vehicle crash on Sept.