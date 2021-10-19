Swansway Group signs up with Manheim for two years
Swansway Group signs up with Manheim for two years
John Bowman - Car Dealer Magazine
10/19/21
Swansway Group has signed a two-year contract with Manheim. The deal, which starts in November, will see thousands of trade vehicles sent to the auction
