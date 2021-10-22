Syracuse police adopt new policy, won't release information on fatal shootings by its officers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Syracuse police adopt new policy, won't release information on fatal shootings by its officers
Anne Hayes |
[email protected]
- syracuse.com on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The department has released virtually no information on the fatal shooting by officers of a 33-year-old woman on Tipperary Hill.
Read Full Story on syracuse.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Buffalo man indicted on murder charges in fatal shooting of young Ozone Park father: DA
Annual 'Project Homeless Connect Buffalo' taking place Oct. 28
Director injured on 'Rust' set filmed 'Crown Vic' in Buffalo in 2018, experts lay out safety precautions taken on sets
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL