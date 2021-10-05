T-Mobile awards Elgin $50,000 grant to convert concrete slab into outdoor classroom space
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood Gets Wrong About Washington, DC
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching First DC Location
What does Kyrsten Sinema want and why doesn’t she stick around to explain it?
Bill Maher DEFENDS Manchin and Sinema from furious progressives
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Senate report: Trump pushed DOJ to overturn election results
Crunch Time: A Tax Update On The Infrastructure And Budget Bills
Sean Hannity Says Mitch McConnell Should Act Like a Conservative or 'Step Aside'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Senate report: Trump pushed DOJ to overturn election results
Crunch Time: A Tax Update On The Infrastructure And Budget Bills
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching First DC Location
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Best Scenic Drives for Gorgeous Fall Colors in Northern Virginia
How Facebook’s Response To Whistleblower Could Make Their Crisis Worse
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 8–10)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
T-Mobile awards Elgin $50,000 grant to convert concrete slab into outdoor classroom space
Andy Sevilla, Austin American-Statesman - Austin American-Statesman on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Elgin will soon convert an existing concrete slab at Veterans Memorial Park into an outdoor classroom space after the city was awarded a $50,000 grant
Read Full Story on statesman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Scouting Week 7 Fox football games
Dick Cook
ANOTHER VIEW: Administrators of U of I system strive to prevent high school graduates from leaving Illinois
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL