Taiwan's Foxconn has deal to buy former GM plant in Ohio
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
A saint's footsteps, a monk's handiwork, a miraculous medal: 3 Catholic shrines with fascinating histories
Competition is on for fifth spot in Cardinals’ rotation
Shuler leads Ole Miss past No. 24 Missouri 60-53
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Missouri’s gas tax goes into effect Friday; what you can do to save
‘Peacemaker’: James Gunn Says John Cena’s Character ‘Is Almost Every Guy I Grew up With in Missouri’
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Missouri football resets after .500 start, and begins its first conference game against Tennessee
Tennessee vs. Missouri odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model
400 hunters chosen to participate in Missouri’s first black bear hunting program, season starts October 18
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Missouri State men's basketball lands N.J. Benson — one of Illinois' top prospects
Judge says family of man who died in Missouri jail must take $2M settlement
New Missouri gas tax takes effect with refund provision
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Best Fall Foods To Try In Branson, Missouri
Missouri football resets after .500 start, and begins its first conference game against Tennessee
Missouri man selling catalytic converter online forgets to hide meth
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Taiwan's Foxconn has deal to buy former GM plant in Ohio
ABC News - ABC
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Foxconn Technology Group has struck a deal to buy a massive auto assembly plant in Ohio from a startup electric truck maker
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio expands vaccine lottery program
Ohio State vs. Rutgers Buckeyes Wire staff predictions
Central Ohio high school football scores: Find out who won in Week 7
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL