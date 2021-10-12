Colorado to be hit by two snowstorms this week.

According to local meteorologists, Colorado will face two snowstorms this week. And honestly, we're not ready for either of them. Are you?

Snow is likely to begin falling in the mountains on Tuesday, while the Denver area will see remnants of the storm later in the week. You can learn more about both storms here.



Courtesy of The National Weather Service Boulder

Weather.gov says Denver averages 4.1 inches of snow in October each year—and we've had snow in October for the last four years. So ... it's very likely this isn't a fluke.

What do you think of the impending snowstorms hitting Colorado this week? Are you a fan of the winter season, or are you more of a summer type? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to vote in our poll:

