Taliban: Explosion strikes mosque in Afghanistan's south
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sophie Bille Brahe is shifting the mood in Danish design
ASM Global Partners With Nashville Superspeedway to Bring Concerts, Festivals to Auto-racing Venue
Dover Raceway event to combine vaccinations with laps on the Monster Mile
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
HOPES FOR XMAS DOVER MEET
Russ Kick, ‘Rogue Transparency Activist,’ Is Dead at 52
'It means a lot': Duston's Market and Bakery founder thanks community on 50th anniversary
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Global Stearates Market Analysis 2021 Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Geographical Segmentation, and Investment Opportunities by 2027
Russ Kick, ‘Rogue Transparency Activist,’ Is Dead at 52
Woman, 56, fatally shot while in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
‘Love and learning have no limits.’ Special education teacher honored as Delaware’s top of the class
'It means a lot': Duston's Market and Bakery founder thanks community on 50th anniversary
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Taliban: Explosion strikes mosque in Afghanistan's south
SAMYA KULLAB and TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press - WOWKtv
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
An explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers, a Taliban spokesman said.
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
COVID-19 canceled many fall fairs and festivals. Here's what that means for WV communities.
JVAC announces applicants for state Intermediate Court
Community Care of WV hosts Recovery and Mental Health Awareness Day in Jawbone Park
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL