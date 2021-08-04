Maryland’s tax-free week runs from August 8–14.

The beginning of the new school year is just a few weeks away. After more than a year of remote learning, kids are going to need new clothes, backpacks, and school supplies when they return to full-time learning. Luckily for parents, Maryland’s annual tax-free week is set to begin on Sunday, August 8.

The tax holiday waives the state’s 6% sales tax on clothing and backpacks priced up to $100. The promotion runs through Saturday, August 14, and includes a chance for kids to win scholarships.

During tax-free week, Marylanders can shop and pay zero tax on any single piece of clothing or shoes priced at $100 or less. There is no limit on how many items are purchased and backpacks up to $40 are also included. Some items are excluded including athletic equipment and medical scrubs. A full list of tax-free clothing and apparel is available at the Maryland Comptroller’s website. Items purchased online may be eligible if they are purchased and shipped during tax-free week.



Courtesy of Maryland Comptroller's Office (Facebook)

The Maryland Retailers Association is asking students to help promote tax-free week and rewarding two lucky students with scholarships. All kids have to do is create a unique social media post describing what they bought during tax-free week.

"Small businesses depend on their community to survive unexpected and long-lasting economic downturns and we are just beginning to come out from under the crushing weight of the pandemic," said Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association. "Students can win a scholarship simply by using their ingenuity to promote a local business.”

To enter to win, students must post an image or video no longer than 60 seconds to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtag #shopmdtaxfree. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and the runner-up will get one for $500. The scholarships are good at any Maryland college, university, or trade school.

What's on your tax-free list that you're going to buy? Share in the comments.