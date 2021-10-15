Tempe house fire that killed 2 women on Monday was 'not accidental'
Tempe house fire that killed 2 women on Monday was 'not accidental'
Salma Reyes - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/15/21
In a press conference Friday, Tempe fire and police officials confirmed the house fire that killed two people earlier this week was not accidental.
