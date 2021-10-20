Tennessee lawmakers attempt to ban school mask mandates, again
Tennessee lawmakers attempt to ban school mask mandates, again
Cathryn Stout - Chalkbeat
10/20/21
A proposed law banning schools from implementing mask mandates will be attached to the Ford incentive package if the full House and Senate approve it.
Read Full Story on tn.chalkbeat.org
