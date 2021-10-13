Texas House approves new district lines that protect GOP majority in chamber
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Americans with criminal records could be a solution to the labor shortage
Big Ten men’s basketball preview: Maryland Terrapins
Today's lesson: [REDACTED]. Is the GOP using critical race theory to ban discussions on race?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Odd job market: Staffing agency seeing leverage for job seekers
Survivor of domestic violence encourages others to prioritize themselves
Skyy Clark and Cyr Malonga will be in attendance for Big Blue Madness
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Recovery coach: 'With the holidays coming up, we expect to see a spike'
College Basketball's Top Transfers for 2021-22 Season
NIL laws add new variable to recruiting decisions
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NCAA: ASU upsets Utah; Pitt, UK escape in 5; Penn State, Wisconsin, UCLA, Stanford get big wins
Is Kentucky in the running for a new plant that would make batteries for Toyota electric vehicles?
Here are the remaining undefeated men's college soccer teams
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Is Kentucky in the running for a new plant that would make batteries for Toyota electric vehicles?
Recovery coach: 'With the holidays coming up, we expect to see a spike'
2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who Will League's Worst Teams Tank for This Season?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas House approves new district lines that protect GOP majority in chamber
Madlin Mekelburg - Austin American-Statesman on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Democrats argued the new House map does not reflect population growth in the state over the past decade, which was driven by people of color.
Read Full Story on statesman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jalen Wydermyer Full Of Surprises In Texas A&M's Victory Over Gamecocks
Two children killed at Texas drag racing event when car slams into spectators
2 children were killed and 8 other people injured when a car lost control at Texas drag race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL