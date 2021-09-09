Texas Republicans take hard right turn as Democrats see demographics shifting in their direction
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Madison files another brief in lawsuit that could overturn state's medical marijuana program before it begins
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Texas Republicans take hard right turn as Democrats see demographics shifting in their direction
Associated Press - MarketWatch
9/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Looser gun laws, new limitations on voting, challenge to Roe v. Wade in state that's now home to four of the U.S.'s 10 fastest-growing cities.
Read Full Story on marketwatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fort Worth Moms helping hospital workers on frontlines of COVID-19 with donation drive
Fort Worth ISD Issues Mask Mandate, Beginning Monday
Tickets for 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Sale Monday
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL