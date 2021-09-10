Here's the full list of ongoing fires in the state.

Several wildfires across Colorado are burning and putting up a tough fight against fire officials. It seems like a nearly impossible task for the firefighters to contain all of the fires currently ravaging Colorado. And the hot, dry weather conditions we've been experiencing lately are only making matters that much worse.

Whether you've been affected by any of the fires, know someone who has, or simply want updates on the current status of containment, we've got the full list of all the wildfires that have, unfortunately, taken over our state in 2021 thus far.

*This article will be updated as frequently as possible so you'll receive up-to-date information.

Wildfires in Colorado 2021:

Black Mountain Fire

Location: 13 miles NE of Kremmling

Size: 418 acres

Contained: 69%

Morgan Creek Fire

Location: 15 miles N of Steamboat Springs

Size: 7,509 acres

Contained: 24%

Muddy Slide Fire

Location: NW of Lynx Pass, near Muddy Creek & The Slide

Size: 4,093 acres

Contained: 80%

Oil Springs Fire

Location: 20 miles South of Rangely

Size: 12,613 acres

Contained: 99%

Sylvan Lake State Park Fire

Location: 12 miles S of Eagle

Size: 3,792 Acres

Contained: 90%

Trail Canyon Fire

Location: 10 miles NW of Red Mesa

Size: 881 Acres

Contained: 90%

Vosburg Pike

Location: 10 miles NE of Durango

Size: 67 acres

Contained: 100%

Wild Cow Fire

Location: Garfield County

Size: 560 acres

Contained: 100%

