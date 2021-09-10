Here's the full list of ongoing fires in the state.
Several wildfires across Colorado are burning and putting up a tough fight against fire officials. It seems like a nearly impossible task for the firefighters to contain all of the fires currently ravaging Colorado. And the hot, dry weather conditions we've been experiencing lately are only making matters that much worse.
Whether you've been affected by any of the fires, know someone who has, or simply want updates on the current status of containment, we've got the full list of all the wildfires that have, unfortunately, taken over our state in 2021 thus far.
*This article will be updated as frequently as possible so you'll receive up-to-date information.
Wildfires in Colorado 2021:
Location: 13 miles NE of Kremmling
Size: 418 acres
Contained: 69%
Location: 15 miles N of Steamboat Springs
Size: 7,509 acres
Contained: 24%
Location: NW of Lynx Pass, near Muddy Creek & The Slide
Size: 4,093 acres
Contained: 80%
Location: 20 miles South of Rangely
Size: 12,613 acres
Contained: 99%
Location: 12 miles S of Eagle
Size: 3,792 Acres
Contained: 90%
Location: 10 miles NW of Red Mesa
Size: 881 Acres
Contained: 90%
Location: 10 miles NE of Durango
Size: 67 acres
Contained: 100%
Location: Garfield County
Size: 560 acres
Contained: 100%
