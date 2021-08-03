The Baltimore Hunger Project Needs Your Help to Provide Birthday Packs Around the Region

Everyone deserves a treat on their special day.

Some of life's most poignant memories start with singing kids crowded around a birthday cake. The good folks at Baltimore Hunger Project (BHP) are looking for donations for birthday packs that they can distribute to those who need them most.

Anyone can participate in this unique initiative. Instead of making your regular food pantry contribution, consider putting together one or more of these thoughtful party packs. Each kit should contain:

A box of cake mix (any flavor)

A can of Funfetti frosting

A 16-ounce bottle of vegetable oil

A 9-inch by 13-inch disposable cake pan with a lid

Birthday-themed paper goods

A set of plasticware for 8

A pack of 8 paper party plates

A pack of 20 paper birthday napkins

A pack of birthday candles

A birthday card (handmade or store-bought)

All of the kit items should be carefully packed in the disposable cake pan and covered with the lid. Use plastic wrap to neatly secure the whole package. BHP requests that you not make any substitutions to the list, and do not include any additional items.



Courtesy of the Baltimore Hunger Project (Facebook)

Once you have your kits assembled, send an email to [email protected] to coordinate the delivery. You'll drop off your completed party packs at 9596 Deereco Road in Timonium, Maryland.

For more information about ways you can volunteer with or donate to the Baltimore Hunger Project, visit their official website or check out their Facebook page. This organization is devoted to addressing the growing problem of hunger among children in Maryland.

Have you ever volunteered with the Baltimore Hunger Project or helped out at one of their events? Tell us about it in the comments.