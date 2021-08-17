Sit back and relax on one of the Colorado School of Mines' autonomous vehicles.

The country's largest fleet of autonomous electric vehicles just launched at the Colorado School of Mines, and they're available for anyone who wants to take a ride. The nine low-speed self-driving cars launched in the first of three locations this week.

The vehicles, provided by Autonomous Vehicles Colorado (AvCo), will act as shuttle buses for students, staff, faculty, and the public at the Colorado School of Mines and in Golden. The aim of the nine autonomous vehicles is to give more individuals without convenient mobility options a safe mode of transportation.

“We are proud to further support Colorado’s position as a hub for advancing technology and innovation,” Senator John Hickenlooper said in a statement on the Colorado School of Mines' newsroom site. “Automation and electrification are promising opportunities to improve transportation safety, cost, and environmental impact.”

Aptly named The Mines Rover, the service is free to all who wish to use it. Connecting the school's central campus, athletics facilities, student housing, and downtown Golden, the shuttles will use advanced technology and sensors to navigate traffic and follow the rules of the road.

There's no need to worry about the AI vehicle taking over or causing an accident, either. Each shuttle will have an onboard customer service ambassador. The trained student will talk with riders and is available to take control of the vehicle if absolutely needed.

The shuttles are also 100-percent electric, helping to reduce climate-warming emissions in the atmosphere.

The following fleets of AvCo shuttles will launch in Greenwood Village and Colorado Springs next year.

