The EPA has a new plan for PFAS chemicals. But a New Hampshire advocate says there's more to do.
The EPA has a new plan for PFAS chemicals. But a New Hampshire advocate says there's more to do.
@mara_hop - New Hampshire Public Radio
10/21/21
New Hampshire leaders called for federal action on harmful PFAS chemicals in a roundtable discussion with EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
Read Full Story on nhpr.org
