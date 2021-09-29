Therapy dogs comfort California crews battling wildfires
Therapy dogs comfort California crews battling wildfires
FOX TV Digital Team - Q13 FOX News
9/29/21
California firefighters were recently visited by therapy dogs who offered comfort and support as crews continue to battle multiple wildfires in the state.
