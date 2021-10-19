There's a new airline coming to Burlington airport and a terminal expansion is underway
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
There's a new airline coming to Burlington airport and a terminal expansion is underway
Dan D'Ambrosio, The Burlington Free Press - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Burlington International Airport announced a new airline and broke ground on a terminal expansion designed to streamline boarding.
Read Full Story on burlingtonfreepress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A Vermont high school turned its football halftime show into a drag pageant featuring nearly 30 students and faculty members
VSECU kicks off annual program where members direct $50,000 to Vermont nonprofits
Ex-cop facing decades-old Vermont sexual assault charges arrested on new felony accusations
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL